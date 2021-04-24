$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NVT opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.