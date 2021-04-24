-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Mohawk Group posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 757,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,277. The company has a market capitalization of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

