$0.21 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 552,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,375,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

