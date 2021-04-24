-$0.17 EPS Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 669,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,610. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $717.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

