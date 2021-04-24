$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,031 shares of company stock valued at $981,431 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 929,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

