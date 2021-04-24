$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 9,614,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,557,502. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

