$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

SRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

StarTek stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

