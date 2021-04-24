$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $676.29 million, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.