$0.01 EPS Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 295,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,970. The company has a market capitalization of $281.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $347,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

