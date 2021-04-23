ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 44,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,865,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

