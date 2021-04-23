Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading Up 2.7%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

