Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $423.62.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $328.32 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $132.67 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.92, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.27 and its 200 day moving average is $398.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,438 shares of company stock valued at $140,362,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

