Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,834. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

