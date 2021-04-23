Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.12 ($117.79).

FRA ZAL opened at €90.54 ($106.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.74. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

