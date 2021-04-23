Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.12 ($117.79).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €90.54 ($106.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.94 and a 200 day moving average of €87.74. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

