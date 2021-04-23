Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to “Hold”

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $171,724.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,884 shares of company stock worth $209,402. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.