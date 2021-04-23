Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Buy

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

