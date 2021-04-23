Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Buy

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

