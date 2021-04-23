Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Hold

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. Appian has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

