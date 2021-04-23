Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

