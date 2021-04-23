Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE ACH traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 1,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

