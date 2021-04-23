Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

