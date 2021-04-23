Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) to Strong Sell

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Get Patria Investments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.