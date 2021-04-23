Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Hold

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

NYSE KREF opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

