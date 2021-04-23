Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Hold

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
A number of other analysts also recently commented on HDELY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
