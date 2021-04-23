Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Strong Sell

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWPH. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $218.47 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -127.02 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,464,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

