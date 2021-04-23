Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FSKR opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.