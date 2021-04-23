Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANIX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,550 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

