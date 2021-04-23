Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.06. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $77.17. 1,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

