Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to post $95.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.50 million and the lowest is $95.30 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $104.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $450.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $452.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $476.75 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. 70,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

