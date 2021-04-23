Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.51. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

NYSE:IFF traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $144.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

