Zacks: Brokerages Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

ERYP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,249. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

