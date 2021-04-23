Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 1,516,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

