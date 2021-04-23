Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

