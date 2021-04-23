Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.