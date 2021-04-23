Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,723 shares of company stock worth $3,646,819. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

