Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings of $5.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.06 and the highest is $5.41. H&R Block reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 56,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,910. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in H&R Block by 32.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,928 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,937 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in H&R Block by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.