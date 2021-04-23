Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.58). fuboTV reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

