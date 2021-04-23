Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Avient posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 329,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

