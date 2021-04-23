Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 6,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTI stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

