Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce sales of $106.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.90 million to $112.86 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $458.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,182.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLDN traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,390. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $475.41 million, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

