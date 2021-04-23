Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.44. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

TechTarget stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,005. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,540 shares of company stock worth $3,853,262. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

