Zacks: Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $257.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.69 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $243.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $8,864,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

