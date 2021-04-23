Zacks: Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $257.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.69 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $243.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $8,864,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.