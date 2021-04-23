Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 488,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

