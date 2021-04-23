Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Best Buy reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

