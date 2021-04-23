Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 194,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,065. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

