Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $15.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $65.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $65.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.79 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 1,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.