Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.07. 109,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

