Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $81.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.60 million and the highest is $82.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $307.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $308.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.16 million, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $349.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $30.22 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $365,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,374.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,718. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

