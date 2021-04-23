Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 337,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,339. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

