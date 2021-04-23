YOU COIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.83 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $1.51 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00067338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00662219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07927998 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

